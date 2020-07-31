Search Continues for Round Hill Woman

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Round Hill woman who has been missing for more than a week.

According to the report, Barbara J. Peters, 40, was last seen wearing a gold raincoat and is believed to be driving a 2012 silver Honda Odyssey minivan with Virginia tag WRK 3031.

The family has established a Facebook page to provide updates on the search. According to that page, the mother of three left home at 9 a.m. to go to the bank and did not return home. Her debit card was last used Sunday in Oxon Hill, MD.

Anyone who has any information regarding the possible whereabouts of Ms. Peters is asked to contact Detective S. Coderre at 703-777-1021.