Shocktober Haunted House Goes Virtual This Fall

Shocktober, The Arc of Loudoun’s largest fundraising event, will have an all-virtual fall 2020 lineup this year.

In accordance with recommendations from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Loudoun County Department of Health, The Arc decided to cancel in-person Shocktober activities and move to virtual experiences including live-streaming celebrity events, online Shocktober Haunt Classes, a “Why We Shock” fundraising campaign.

“Having to cancel our in-person Shocktober season is a real blow to The Arc, not only for the loss of critical revenue needed to support our mission—to advocate for, educate, serve, and support people with disabilities and their families—but also for the disappointment that this news brings to hundreds of volunteers and thousands of fans,” stated CEO Lisa Kimball. “With these virtual options to experience Shocktober, we hope our community and Shock fans around the world will enjoy supporting our life-transforming work while planning their in-person 2021 visits to the haunted Carlheim Manor in Leesburg.”

Since its inception in 2010, Shocktober has generated over $3.5 million in revenue for The Arc of Loudoun, and gained national notoriety including being named #5 scariest haunted attraction in the country by“Travel and Leisure;” Ordinary Awards Travel Attraction of the Year by Virginia Restaurant, Lodging, & Travel Association; top Haunted House in Virginia by“CosmopolitanandParade;” and Loudoun’s Favorite Event byLoudoun Nowreaders. In addition to all of that, Shocktober has increased hospitality revenue in Loudoun County by driving tens of thousands of haunt enthusiasts to Leesburg,and has provided volunteer opportunities for hundreds of Loudoun residents.

“Being a member of the Shocktober family has changed the course of many high school students’ lives as they’ve experienced the power of reaching out and giving back, and as they’ve honed their skills in acting, makeup, costuming, and major event planning and execution,” Kimball said.

For updates and announcements, go toshocktober.org.

Founded in 1967, The Arc of Loudoun advocates for, educates, serves, and supports people with disabilities and their families, serving more than 6,000 people each year including people with disabilities, their families, caregivers, educators, advocates; Arc Volunteers; and members of the law enforcement, first responder and judicial system communities.Learn more atthearcofloudoun.org.