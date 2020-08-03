Beyond Mosby: Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association Continues Educational Mission

As it marks a quarter century of preservation advocacy and American history education, the Mosby Heritage Area Association is adopting a new name.

As the Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area Association, the nonprofit hopes to move beyond the Civil War-era moniker to more accurately reflect the broad scope of its mission to highlight the region’s diverse history,from the time of the Native Americans through the 20th century.

“Our mission of Preservation Through Education is as important today as ever,” stated Chairman C. Dulany Morison. “We are committed to continue examining every aspect of our complex history to develop a deeper understanding of our past, foster constructive dialogue, and preserve the area’s unique beauty.”

The association will continue to offer student and adult education programs designed to ask thought-provoking questions, address history’s difficult truths, and provide scholarly context of local history. Since the onset of COVID-19 restrictions, the association has offered digital remote learning resources several days a week, drawing a national audience for virtual historic site tours, Zoom panel discussions with noted historians, and Facebook Live events.

“We have spent a considerable amount of time over the years explaining that our focus goes far beyond just the Civil War,” President Jennifer Moore stated. “With the name change our broad mission will now be far more apparent to those who are unfamiliar with our organization.”

With three fulltime staff members and 18 directors, the association is kicking off its “Piedmont Crossroads” project to explore the past 500 years of history in the heritage area, which covers some 1,800 square miles in Loudoun, Fauquier, Clarke, Warren and Prince William counties. The region was once touted as Mosby’s Confederacy, where Col. John S. Mosby and his partisan rangers operated during the Civil War. The project will include comprehensive programs conducted in partnership with other area organizations.

“The amount of varied history in the heritage area is endless,” Moore said, “and we look forward to delving deeper into its extraordinary history.”

More information may be found at piedmontheritage.org