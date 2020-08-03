County Wraps Drive-In Movie Series at Loudoun United Complex

Loudoun United’s $15 million home stadium for now is absent of soccer players and fans, but its parking lot this summer has hosted hundreds of movie goers.

Loudoun Parks, Recreation and Community Services on Friday night hosted the last of a three-film drive-in-movie series in the parking lot of the Segra Field complex atPhilip A. Bolen Memorial Parksouth of Leesburg, where the Loudoun United FC USL Championship team plays. The county government on July 17, 24 and 31 hosted drive-in movie screenings of “Jurassic Park,” “Forrest Gump” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on a 30-by-17-foot screen. Seventy cars filled half the parking lot—to adhere to social distancing measures—each of those nights.

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Communications Manager Claire Smith said the department isexploring future drive-in events.

The Segra Field complex opened in August 2019. While the county government financed its construction, the Loudoun United franchise obligated to pay that back through lease payments.

Since the stadium opened, Loudoun United has played a total of 12 games on its home pitch, winning five, losing five and drawing in two. It has yet to play at Segra this year, but is scheduled to play its first home game of the season Aug. 19 againstPittsburgh Riverhounds SC, followed by five more home matches—on Aug. 29, Sept. 12, Sept. 19, Sept. 30 and Oct. 4.