Loudoun County Tops 5,000 COVID-19 Cases

While Loudoun County continues to show positive trends regrading efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, it crossed the 5,000-case threshold over the weekend.

On Saturday, the cumulative case count reached 5,034, according to Health Department data. The county crossed the 4,000-case mark on June 30.

That reflected a significant slowdown in case growth. Previously, the county was recording 1,000 new cases every two or three weeks. The 1,000thcase was recorded May 6. Nineteen days later, the 2,000thcase was reported. Loudoun reached 3,000 cases on June 7.

Most significantly—while Loudoun has achieved increased testing, now more than 600 tests per day—the percentage of positive tests continues to decline. On Friday, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate was 5.1, the lowest since the start of the outbreak in March. However, that figure—along with the average number of new daily cases per 100,000 residents, 7.5—indicates that community spread continues in the county.

Of the 5,034 total cases, 366 patients have required hospitalization and 112 have died, according the Health Department reports.