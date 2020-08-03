Loudoun Nurses Selected as Regional Award Finalists

Two Inova Loudoun nurses have been selected as 2020 Star Nurses finalists as part of a new awards program co-sponsored by The Washington Post and the American Nurses Association to honor the top nurses in the Washington region.

Erin Brand and Pamela Kravatzwereamong 600 nurses nominated by patients and their peers for having gone above and beyond to make a difference in their organization, the lives of their patients or their community. Ninety-one were selected as finalists. Six winners will be announcedon Sept. 1,at the first-ever Nightingale Award event.

“These nursing professionals work on the front lines of healthcare, and represent the epitome of skill, professionalism, compassion and they are experts in the field,” Inova Chief Nursing Executive Maureen Sintich stated. “I am proud beyond description of these amazing professionals and often think about that special characteristic that separates great nurses from the best nurses. Inova is proud to have so many of the best.”