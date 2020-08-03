Loudoun United Drops Second Match to Hartford

Loudoun United continues to look for its first win in the restarted 2020 season after dropping a second consecutive game to the Hartford Athlete on Sunday night.

Hartford got out to an early lead on two goals by Ever Guzman. Loudoun’s lone score in the 4-1 match came on a penalty kick by Elvis Amoh at the 18th minute, his second goal of the season.

Keeper Colin Miller recorded three saves, while giving up a pair of goals in each half of play, the fourth coming in extra time at the 98th minute.

After recording a draw to open the season, Loudoun lost two games to Hartford in 13 days.

Head Coach Ryan Martin continues to see progress in his team.

“We are disappointed with our slow start to the match. We made some naive errors on the goals, but after the penalty save we settled in and created a lot of opportunities. You can’t chase the game on the road against a team like Hartford,” he said. “We feel like there was growth both individually and collectively since our last outing and I am extremely proud of the way we fought until the end. We have to keep growing day by day and getting better each day. No one said it would be easy and this is a time the group has to be resilient and collective.”



The team has more time off before the next match Aug. 12 at the New York Red Bulls II.



“We have a little break now so we just need to make progress each day. We wish we played in three days instead of 10 but we have a good group with good character.”

The team will be on the road for another game, Aug. 15 against Louisville City FC, before appearing for the home opener Aug. 19 versus the Pittsburg Riverhounds SC.