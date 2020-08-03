Loudoun Supervisors to Consider Revitalization Incentives

Loudoun County supervisors have ordered a study of a program to offer zoning and regulatory flexibility and lower fees on targeted proporties to attract redevelopment and revitalization.

State law allows the county to create Economic Revitalization Zones, where government user and permit fees may be reduced and tax liens waived, as well as zoning rules relaxed, to incentivize development in that area. County staff members will evaluate whether those zones might be right for Loudoun.

Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) proposed the study.

“Loudoun’s rapid growth provides multiple opportunities for this board to develop communities in a way that provides equity and quality of life,” Briskman said. She pointed out certain areas she has in mind for the program already: “Areas such as Cascades Marketplace, CountrySide and even Belmont Greene need redevelopment, and this county should use every tool available to it so that we can create attractive destinations for our residents.

Other supervisors agreed unanimously.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said it would be well-timed for when the county comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think particularly for the strip centers that are struggling, I know Fairfax County uses these and I’m interested in learning more about it,” Letourneau said.

Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) said, “I think we all have at least one or two [areas] in our district” that could use the program.

Supervisors voted to study the program at their meeting July 21. A report back is expected back by the end of the year.

