Tropical Storm Isaias: Residents Urged to Prepare for Flooding, Power Outages

Loudoun County leaders are urging residents and businesses to prepare now for the potential impacts of Tropical Storm Isaias, which is expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to the area as the storm moves northward along the coast.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Loudoun County and the region from 11 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.Three to six inches of rainfall are expected and could cause small creeks and streams to become dangerous rivers and lead to downed trees and power outages. In mountainous areas, destructive runoff may occur.

A flash flood watch means that a flood is possible in the area; a flood warning means flooding is already occurring or will occur soon.

“Residents of Loudoun County should take steps today to prepare for the coming storm,” said Emergency Management Coordinator Kevin Johnson. “We can expect to begin seeing the impact of the storm overnight; I urge everyone to take this weather event seriously by being prepared.”

The storm, which was downgraded from a hurricane over the weekend, was expected to regain hurricane strength before making landfall in the Carolinas.

The latest forecasts are available from the National Weather Service, at its website and on Facebook and Twitter.

Residents are urged to clear rain gutters and downspouts before the rain begins and to remove or secure items outdoor items such as swing sets, grills, lawn or patio furniture, wind chimes and hanging baskets. Inspect sump pumps to make sure they’re in working order.

Residents should also prepare for power outages and are reminded to not attempt to drive through flooded roadways.