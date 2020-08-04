Loudoun Habitat Dedicates 56th Home

Loudoun Habitat for Humanity on Saturday dedicated its 56th home during at a private, socially distanced ceremony in Lovettsville. It is the new home of Tishaminga “Tisha” Hilliard and her 8-year-old daughter.

After some difficult circumstances, Hilliard and her daughter moved into a two-bedroom townhome with Tisha’s mother, and have spent the past three years getting back on their feet. During her initial interview with Loudoun Habitat staff, Hilliard said that she was deeply thankful for her mother’s support throughout their situation. In fact, it was her mother who encouraged her to apply to the Loudoun Habitat Homeownership Program.

Hilliard said she is thrilled that because of her mother’s support and encouragement, she is finally in a financial situation where she can provide a stable home for herself and her daughterin a quiet community.

Hilliard has worked as a certified nursing assistant in memory care for over five years and loves her work. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she has worked many extra hours to help keep the residents of her facility safe.

“I believe we are going to make it through this time, and I believe we are all determined to keep our residents safe and healthy,” Hilliard said. “We can do this!”

That determination and positive outlook has helped Hilliard overcome those challenges and achieve her goal of homeownership. She demonstrated these qualities as she completed her required “sweat equity” hours working for Habitat—before the pandemic—not only on her own future home, but also on another family’s future home.

“It was a great experience and I think I would be able to build some more things,” Hilliard said.

She said she was thankful and happy to be able to buy a place for her and her daughter to rest their heads.

“This truly is a blessing that we are able topurchase this home and to be a part of a wonderful community,” Hilliard said. “We can grow older in this home and have a future.”