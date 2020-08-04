PTA Supports Cool Spring Teachers with Upgraded Staff Lounge

It has been a stressful year for Loudoun’s teachers, but those at Cool Spring Elementary School may find a bit of extra respite when they are able to return to school.

Thanks to the school’s PTA and a host of area businesses, the teachers’ lounge has been updated with new furniture, appliances and even artwork to make it a more comfortable space to meet with colleagues and take a break from the classroom.

PTA PresidentMindy Trzcinski actually kicked off the effort months ago with the goal to complete the make-over during spring break, but work halted when schools closed at the outset of the pandemic. Last week, she and Debi Jo Wheatley, of Designs by Debi Jo, were back in the school putting the finishing touches on the project.

When the school opened three decades ago, a make-shift teachers’ lounge was set up on the school’s stage. Years later, as the school’s enrollment stabilized, a classroom opened up and tables and chairs—not very comfortable ones, Trzcinski noted—were moved in.

With input from teachers, the PTA purchased and donated new furniture and area businesses—KBF Kitchens By Audi, Sky Marble and Granite, Office Depot, HomeDepot, Lowes, Dawn Earles Design, Inner Peace Wellness, Costco, A&E Custom Carpentry, Northwest Federal Credit Union, White Glove Solution, Five Star Painting, and Meadows Farms—donated items, ranging from new microwave ovens, to a highly sought-after Keurig coffee machine, to the decorative potted succulents.

With a ribbon-cutting celebration nixed by the coronavirus safety rules, the new lounge was unveiled to teachers last week during a Facebook presentation.