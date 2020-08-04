Woman Confronts Thieves, Assaulted at Ida Lee Recreation Center

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a theft and assault that happened Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Ida Lee Recreation Center.

According to the report, dispatchers received a report about two men assaulting a woman in the parking lot at approximately 3:40 p.m. Aug. 3. Upon arrival, police found the 45-year-old victim who told officers that she discovered one of the men in her vehicle and confronted him. He then got out of the vehicle and the second assaulted her as they fled. They left the area in a vehicle.

Personal property was stolen from the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of injuries described as minor.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident and who has not already spoken to law enforcement is asked to contact Detective D. Moreau at 703-771-4500 or atdmoreau@leesburgva.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-8477. Information may also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

Residents are reminded to always lock their vehicles, take their keys and valuables, and hide their belongings that remain inside vehicles.