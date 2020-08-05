Charges Reduced in Ashburn Stabbing Case

A General District Court judge today agreed to reduce charges brought against an Ashburn man who stabbed three people earlier this year.

Erick A. Joya-Morales, 18, was charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding following an altercation in May. On Wednesday, Substitute General District Court Judge Robert P. Coleman, from Prince William County, agreed to a deal approved by county prosecutors to not prosecute two of those charges and to reduce the final one to unlawful wounding. Joya-Morales is expected to formally plead guilty to that charge in Circuit Court on Sept. 10.

Aggravated malicious wounding, a Class 2 felony, carries a punishment of 20 years to life in prison. Unlawful wounding, a Class 6 felony, carries a punishment of one to five years in prison.

The case surrounds a May 8 incident in which Joya-Morales stabbed three men before fleeing the scene. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Blossom Hill Terrace in The Grove at Flynn’s Crossing neighborhood in Ashburn shortly after 9:15 p.m. that day. They later apprehended Joya-Morales.

Two of the three men who were stabbed were treated and released from the hospital within a day. The other man remained in the hospital longer.

Joya-Morales’ defense attorney, Tony Paracha, said Joya-Morales acted in self-defense in two of the three stabbings, but is viewed as the aggressor in the remaining one.

Joya-Morales has been held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since May.

