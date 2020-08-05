Dance Academy of Loudoun Expands to Leesburg Tech Park

The Dance Academy of Loudoun is the newest tenant of the Leesburg Tech Park.

With 16 full-time instructors overseeing 200 dance teams and 600 students, the 25-year-old academy needed more space for its recreation, competitive and performance teams.

The academy signed a lease with St. John Properties for 12,000 square feet of space at 960 Sycolin Rd. and expects to complete its move from its East Market Street studio this summer.

The academy offers classes for dancers from ages 2 to 18, with virtual classes also available for children as young as 3 years of age. The program prepares its students for competitions throughout the United States as well as performing locally at festivals, charity and community events.The dance disciplines of jazz, tap, lyrical, hip-hop, technique and ballet are taught at each age group. The academy recently began offering outdoor programming.

960 Sycolin Rd. is part of the four-building complex at the intersection of Sycolin Road and Miller Drive. The single-story building features 41,040 square feet of flex/R&D space and 16-foot ceiling heights and dock and drive-in rear loading. St. John Properties is developing the 17-acre property to offer more than 160,000 square feet of space with each building designed for LEED Silver certification.

“Dance Academy of Loudoun has been a household name in the local area for nearly three decades and this program will bring increased energy and vitality to Leesburg Tech Park,” stated Matt Holbrook, St. John’s regional partner for Virginia and central Maryland. “With the recent improvements to Sycolin Road, Bolen Park, and the Leesburg Executive Airport, this portion of Leesburg is an exciting place to be and we are thrilled to welcome the Dance Academy of Loudoun to our community.”