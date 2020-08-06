Census Sets Sept. 30 Deadline; Home Visits Begin in Loudoun

With the decision this week by the U.S. Census Bureau to wrap up data collection by the end of September, states and localities are pressing residents to get their forms submitted.

In Loudoun County, census employees have begun in-person visits to households where residents have not yet responded. Enumerators will be required to wear masks and to display identification credentials that residents can verify with a phone call.

Statewide, only 68 percent of households have responded, according to the bureau’s latest tally. The response rate in Loudoun County is significantly better, at nearly 79 percent. Loudoun is one of only nine Virginia jurisdictions exceeding 70 percent.

During the 2010 census, Loudoun tallied a 76 percent self-response rate.

Getting a full count is important as the tallies will be used to draw election district lines and allocate federal funding for services such as Head Start, free/reduced-cost school lunches, food stamps, affordable housing and health care.

Hampered by the response to COVID-19, the Census Bureau initially requested a delay until April to compete the count. On Monday, the agency said it would instead end the count Sept. 30 and report final numbers by year’s end.

Enumerators should be carrying a bag with the U.S. Census Bureau logo, a Census-Bureau-issued phone, and an ID badge with a photograph and Department of Commerce logo. Residents may verify the identity of a census employee by calling 844-330-2020. The census employees will make several in-person attempts to collect responses and will leave information notifying the resident the visits.

Residents who have not yet responded may do so online at2020Census.gov.

More information and resources are online atloudoun.gov/2020census.