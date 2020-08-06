Church Unity Event Planned at Ida Lee Park

Parishioners from a diverse group of Christian churches will gather at Ida Lee Park in Leesburg on Sunday evening for a program that seeks to promote community unity.

The event builds on a June 20 gathering of leaders and members of 15 churches that attracted more than 150 people. Occurring during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests locally and across the county, that gathering featured Black and white ministers calling on churches to do more to build racial equality and end injustice.

Pastor Drew Clyde, of Headway Church, said Sunday’s event will focus on worship to promote harmony and unity in the community and will include more Loudoun congregations.

The program is scheduled to run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Individuals and churches may register for the event at onechurchloudoun.org.