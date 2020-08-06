Emma Narcisa Castilla, 99, of Ashburn, departed this life on Sunday August 2, 2020 at her residence.

Beloved mother of Jorge Pasco; Maria Almeida Huayta (Rafael Huayta), Oscar R. Almeida Castilla (Gladys Almeida), Rosaura Almeida West, Silvana Almeida, VictorM. Almeida Castilla (Ketty Almeida).

Emma was born on January 2, 1921 in Peru to the late Miguel Castilla-Navarro and Ricardina Guillen-Peralta. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Jorge Pasco.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Road, Herndon, VA 20170.

