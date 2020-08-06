Heavy Rains, Flash Flooding Hit Loudoun

Heavy rains have led to downed trees and dangerous flash flooding in Loudoun, as the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for central Loudoun County.

Northwestern Loudoun is under a flood warning, and the entire region is under a flood watch until 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7. A watch means flooding may occur; a warning means it already is.

Residents in areas of flooding should seek higher ground and avoid all unnecessary travel.

Several roads have been closed by flooding or downed trees, including Rt. 7 in Leesburg by the W. Market Street overpass, Rt. 7 at Rt. 9, Harmony Church Road/Loudoun Orchard Road, Hamilton Station Road at Rt. 7, and Greenwood Drive at Rt. 719/Main Street, among many others. Swift water rescue is already underway in some places.

Check sheriff.loudoun.gov/traffic for real-time updates on traffic-related incidents in Loudoun County, including road closures.

If you come to a flooded roadway, you are urged to “turn around, don’t drown.” Stop and do not cross. It is impossible to determine the depth of the water or the condition of the road under the water. It takes just 12 inches of flowing water to carry off a small car and just six inches of water to knock a person down and carry them away.

The National Weather Service has published a 50-second video on the dangers of trying to cross a flooded road.

Sign up forAlert Loudounatloudoun.gov/alertto receive weather, news and traffic alerts by email and text. Learn more about flooding preparedness atloudoun.gov/flood.

[Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office]