Willie E. Beaty, 94

Willie E. Beaty, Sr., 94, a long time Valdosta, GA, native, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at Fairfax Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Fairfax, VA.

Mr. Beaty was born on December 27, 1925, in Fruitland, GA, to Hattie Elizabeth and John Beaty. He had two older siblings, Roosevelt Beaty and Sarah Ruth Beaty, both of whom preceded him in death. He attended the public schools in Valdosta, GA, and St. James Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing in both the Senior Choir and the Men’s Choir, and was a soloist on a few songs.

In 1951, he married Mamie L. Drayton. They had two children, Debra and Willie, Jr. The marriage ended in divorce after thirty years. Mr. Beaty later married Lillian Roberson, also of Valdosta, GA, who preceded him in death.

Mr. Beaty was a proud WWII veteran who served his country abroad in the United States Army Air Corps, which later became the Air Force.

Upon returning to Valdosta after his military service, he earned a Certificate/Diploma in Brick Masonry from Valdosta Technical School. He went on to become a licensed brick mason contractor building many residential and commercial buildings in Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina. Some of his work included

St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Valdosta, GA and the Marine barracks in Paris Island, SC, where he worked as a subcontractor. He trained and mentored many young men who went on to start their own businesses.

Mr. Beaty was proud of the fact that he saved his money for years, and upon marrying his first wife, Mamie, he paid cash for their new home on Lake Park Rd in 1951. This shaped his theory on home ownership which was, “if you are paying on it, you don’t own it… the bank does!”

He spent the last 16 years of his life with his two children and their families in Northern Virginia. He joined Heritage Fellowship Church in Reston, VA. He enjoyed reading his Bible every day; going to church; shooting pool; vacationing with his family in Georgia; Florida; and the Caribbean; going to the Senior Center three times a week; and most of all, going out for ice cream!

Mr. Beaty is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Rochester Murphy of Great Falls, VA; his son, Willie E. Beaty, Jr., and his daughter-in-law, Della Sanford Beaty, of Ashburn, VA; his grandchildren: Claude Beaty Murphy of Great Falls, VA; and Aries Debra Michelle Beaty of Valdosta, GA; his great granddaughter, Kylie Beaty of Valdosta, GA; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Service for Mr. Beaty will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 11:00am, at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Road., Herndon, VA 20170.

Mr. Beaty was a kind and caring per- son. He always tried to help people in need. So, in keeping with his spirit, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate funds to your local food bank or Church in his memory.

