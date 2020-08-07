Flash Flood Watch Continues Tonight

Loudoun is once again under a flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service, in effect until late tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, scattered, slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and tonight which may pose a risk of flash flooding.

Loudoun already got a taste of heavy rains and flash flooding Thursday night, when the weather caused downed trees and flooded roads, closing travel on many roads across the county and requiring swift water rescues.

A watch means flooding may occur; a warning means it already is.

Checksheriff.loudoun.gov/trafficfor real-time updates on traffic-related incidents in Loudoun County, including road closures.

If you come to a flooded roadway, you are urged to “turn around, don’t drown.” Stop and do not cross. It is impossible to determine the depth of the water or the condition of the road under the water. It takes just 12 inches of flowing water to carry off a small car and just six inches of water to knock a person down and carry them away.

The National Weather Service has published a 50-second video on the dangers of trying to cross a flooded road.

Sign up for Alert Loudoun at loudoun.gov/alert to receive weather, news and traffic alerts by email and text. Learn more about flooding preparedness at loudoun.gov/flood.