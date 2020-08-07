Loudoun County Government Announces CARES Act Distribution
Loudoun County has allocated $2.3 million to 53 community nonprofit and faith-based organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allocation is part of the federal funding made available through the commonwealth from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Organizations were invited in June to submit funding requests in one of four categories: emergency food assistance, expansion of services due to COVID-19, interruption of services due to the pandemic; and a combination of expanded services and emergency food assistance.
The grant awards were announced Aug. 7.
Food Assistance(Total: $166,650)
- Backpack Buddies at Galilee Church: $4,250
- Capital Caring Health: $12,750
- Salvation Army – Loudoun Corp: $115,600
- St. Moses Coptic Church: $30,000
- The Humane Society of Loudoun County: $4,050
Food Assistance and Service Expansion(Total: $948,176)
- All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS): $37,500
- BDesh Foundation: $31,662.50
- Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington: $298,248
- HOPE International Learning Center Leesburg: $13,115
- Loudoun Hunger Relief: $340,000
- Mobile Hope: $135,000
- Seven Loaves Services: $38,250
- St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church: $54,400
Service Expansion(Total: $845,737.16)
- A Place To Be: $31,874.15
- BRAWS: $21,250
- Destiny Church Inc.: $42,500
- INMED Partnerships for Children: $195,942
- Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice Inc./LAWS: $244,712.23
- Loudoun Literacy Council: $13,820.32
- Loudoun Cares: $21,825
- Northern Virginia Family Service: $7,663.26
- SCAN of Northern VA: $90,210
- St Gabriel’s Episcopal Church: $73,055
- The Fenwick Foundation: $6,375
- The New Ag School: $1,456.40
- Tree of Life Ministries: $64,303
- Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area: $1,000
- Women Giving Back: $29,750
Service Interruption(Total: $350,728.37)
- All Ages Read Together: $39,164.41
- American Turkish Friendship Association: $18,067.50
- Artists in Middleburg: $12,000
- Crossroads Jobs: $1,395
- Embark Center for Self- Directed Education: $3,714.80
- Equus CAN Educate: $10,112
- Freedom Center: $14,000
- Legal Services of Northern Virginia: $25,000
- Loudoun Basketball Academy: $2,000
- Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum: $16,400
- Loudoun Symphony Association: $3,000
- Loudoun Therapeutic Riding: $8,811.10
- Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy: $2,962.40
- Northern Virginia Dental Clinic: $15,300
- Opportunities, Alternatives, and Resources (OAR): $25,782.50
- Project Horse Empowerment Center: $33,711.85
- Ride-On Ranch Equine Assisted Therapies: $28,013.45
- Sprout Therapeutic Riding and Education Center: $4,391.86
- The Arc of Loudoun: $37,232.20
- The Good Shepherd Alliance, Inc: $16,839.38
- The Ryan Bartel Foundation: $10,076.80
- Virginia Rides: $3,600
- Waterford Foundation: $5,153.12
- YMCA Loudoun County: $10,000
- Zakaria Islamic Academy (ZIA): $4,000
The grants to nonprofits and faith-based organizations, followed an earlier round of grants provided to businesses and the incorporated towns to help offset expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic response and its economic impacts.
