Loudoun County Government Announces CARES Act Distribution

Loudoun County has allocated $2.3 million to 53 community nonprofit and faith-based organizations that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allocation is part of the federal funding made available through the commonwealth from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Organizations were invited in June to submit funding requests in one of four categories: emergency food assistance, expansion of services due to COVID-19, interruption of services due to the pandemic; and a combination of expanded services and emergency food assistance.

The grant awards were announced Aug. 7.

Food Assistance(Total: $166,650)

Backpack Buddies at Galilee Church: $4,250

Capital Caring Health: $12,750

Salvation Army – Loudoun Corp: $115,600

St. Moses Coptic Church: $30,000

The Humane Society of Loudoun County: $4,050

Food Assistance and Service Expansion(Total: $948,176)

All Dulles Area Muslim Society (ADAMS): $37,500

BDesh Foundation: $31,662.50

Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington: $298,248

HOPE International Learning Center Leesburg: $13,115

Loudoun Hunger Relief: $340,000

Mobile Hope: $135,000

Seven Loaves Services: $38,250

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church: $54,400

Service Expansion(Total: $845,737.16)

A Place To Be: $31,874.15

BRAWS: $21,250

Destiny Church Inc.: $42,500

INMED Partnerships for Children: $195,942

Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice Inc./LAWS: $244,712.23

Loudoun Literacy Council: $13,820.32

Loudoun Cares: $21,825

Northern Virginia Family Service: $7,663.26

SCAN of Northern VA: $90,210

St Gabriel’s Episcopal Church: $73,055

The Fenwick Foundation: $6,375

The New Ag School: $1,456.40

Tree of Life Ministries: $64,303

Virginia Piedmont Heritage Area: $1,000

Women Giving Back: $29,750

Service Interruption(Total: $350,728.37)

All Ages Read Together: $39,164.41

American Turkish Friendship Association: $18,067.50

Artists in Middleburg: $12,000

Crossroads Jobs: $1,395

Embark Center for Self- Directed Education: $3,714.80

Equus CAN Educate: $10,112

Freedom Center: $14,000

Legal Services of Northern Virginia: $25,000

Loudoun Basketball Academy: $2,000

Loudoun Heritage Farm Museum: $16,400

Loudoun Symphony Association: $3,000

Loudoun Therapeutic Riding: $8,811.10

Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy: $2,962.40

Northern Virginia Dental Clinic: $15,300

Opportunities, Alternatives, and Resources (OAR): $25,782.50

Project Horse Empowerment Center: $33,711.85

Ride-On Ranch Equine Assisted Therapies: $28,013.45

Sprout Therapeutic Riding and Education Center: $4,391.86

The Arc of Loudoun: $37,232.20

The Good Shepherd Alliance, Inc: $16,839.38

The Ryan Bartel Foundation: $10,076.80

Virginia Rides: $3,600

Waterford Foundation: $5,153.12

YMCA Loudoun County: $10,000

Zakaria Islamic Academy (ZIA): $4,000

The grants to nonprofits and faith-based organizations, followed an earlier round of grants provided to businesses and the incorporated towns to help offset expenses related to the coronavirus pandemic response and its economic impacts.