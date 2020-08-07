Lovettsville Breaks Ground on New Town Office

After years of growth and creative desk arrangements, the Lovettsville town staff soon will have some elbow room.

Lovettsville town leaders hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday afternoon to mark the beginning of a nearly $500,000 project that will see Fuog/InterBuild assemble a 2,125-square-foot town office addition adjacent to the existing office.

Fuog/InterBuildwill begin prefabrication manufacturing and pour the foundation and install utility rough-ins this month. It will place the building on the foundation in early September. Crews will then take four weeks to install the exterior, the ADA-compliant ramps, the front porch and other interior features.

The town is funding the project via reserves and loans with annual payments that match the amount the town was spending annually on rent for the single-wide trailer that previously housed a pair of town employees.

The project has been a top priority among town staffers for year. They work in a 1,250-square-foot town office that doubles as a Town Council chambers. In 2008, they were so cramped that they rented the trailer to provide the town engineer and utilities director with office space. The manufacturer of that trailer recommended it be replaced in 2010, but the town kept it in place until this summer.

The existing town office also has also been a tight fit for residents during town meetings, with a seating area next to the town clerk’s desk that sits about 15 people—anyone else present at meetings has to stand in the entryway hallway.

Mayor Nate Fontaine speaks during the Aug. 7, 2020, groundbreaking ceremony for the Lovettsville Town Office expansion project.