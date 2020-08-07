Lovettsville Historical Society Continues Effort to ID 1930s Photo

The Lovettsville Historical Society & Museum continues to invite residents to share information about a photo taken inside a Lovettsville-area general store.

The black-and-white photo depicts a man standing behind the counter of a general store. Some people have guessed it’s a photo of the Taylorstown General Store, or another store that burned down on that location in 1934. Others have suggested it could be Smallwood’s Store, which is the location of present-day Dinner Belles, the old Wheatland Store, Chinn’s Store, Spring’s Store or McClain’s in Lovettsville.

To view the photo, read the society’s August newsletter here. To submit an answer, email info@lovettsvillehistoricalsociety.org with the subject line “History Mystery.”