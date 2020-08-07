VFW Post 1177 Makes a New Connection

Thanks to quite a bit of community help, the Loudoun County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1177 in Leesburg is now hooked into the town’s sewer system, providing new revenue opportunities for the organization.

It is the latest upgrade at the 65-year-old meeting house on Old Waterford Road, which got an interior facelift last year. Connecting to the town’s system will allow the post to offer the building for more rentals and community events.

Past Post Commander Phil Rusciolelli supervised the project. Over the past 16 months, the post has been raising funds, getting a deed approved and recorded, and securing town and county permits. Rusciolelli noted the project would not have been possible were it not for a neighbor who deeded some of her property to the post to allow the sewer line connection.

The post members’ contributions were enough to cover survey and engineering expenses, Rusciolelli said. From there, several community organizations stepped in to help. Hero Homes, TJT Construction, The Kaufman Group, the Town of Leesburg, Superior Paving, Home Depot, Pfizer Corporation, Luck Stone, and H2 Land Company jumped in to bring the project to fruition.

A crew from TJT Construction installs the sewer line connection to VFW Post 1177 along Old Waterford Road in Leesburg.

