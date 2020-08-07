Voters Encouraged to Apply Online to Vote Absentee

Loudoun County election officials are encouraging voters to apply online now to cast an absentee ballot by mail in the upcoming November general election.

Some third-party organizations, such as the Center for Voter Information, are distributing vote-by-mail applications, however those are not from a voter registrar and some contain wrong information, including in Fairfax County a wrong return address that would send forms to Fairfax City.

Instead, Loudoun County election officials encourage voters toapply onlinethrough the Virginia Department of Elections.Applications may also be downloadedfrom theVirginia Department of Electionsand, once completed, mailed, faxed or emailed to the Loudoun CountyOffice of Elections and Voter Registration.

All registered voters are eligible to vote absentee in the Nov. 3 election. The ballots will not be available to be mailed to voters until Sept. 18, but voters can apply now for an absentee ballot. Voters who have already applied for an absentee ballot do not need to submit a new application.

Visitloudoun.gov/novemberelectionfor more information about voting in the November general election in Loudoun. Text LCVOTES to 888777 to receive text alerts from the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration or sign up for the Election Update category throughAlert Loudoun, the county’s email and text notification system.