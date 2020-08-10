Cardinal Bakery Helps Keep Loudoun Hunger Relief Rolling

Among those who have stepped up to help meet community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Politano family and their staff at Cardinal Bakery have been donating fresh bread to the Loudoun Hunger Relief food pantry since the spring.

The 35-year-old Sterling has been delivering hundreds of packages of small hero rolls each week.

When the stay-at-home orders went into place much of the supply chain was interrupted and many stores had a hard time keeping stock. According to LHR managers, there were some weeks when the rolls from the bakery were the only bread on the shelf available to add to patrons’ meal packets. In all, staff members said the bakery has contributed nearly two tons of bread.

LHR distributed 1.6 million pounds of food last year. Since mid-March, LHR has served more than 14,000 people and distributed more than 672,000 pounds of food, a significant increase during the pandemic. Loudoun residents in need of food may make appointments for food on the website or call the pantry at 703-777-5911. Learn more atloudounhunger.org.