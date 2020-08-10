Keep Loudoun Beautiful Park to Close for Creek Cleanup

The Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services and Department of General Services have announced the temporary closure of Keep Loudoun Beautiful Park for removal of debris and piers in the Goose Creek beginning Aug. 17.

Keep Loudoun Beautiful Park, located at 43055 Golf Club Road in Leesburg, is a wooded, 3.4-acre park featuring areas for picnics, fishing and launching canoes or kayaks.

The project, awarded to TMG Construction Corporation, is expected to be complete by mid-September.

For more information, emailprcs@loudoun.gov.