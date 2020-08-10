Milk Producers Cooperative Honors Dogwood Farm for Century of Membership

Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative last seek recognized Dogwood Farm LP in Lincoln for achieving 100 years of membership. The family was recognized during its100th Annual Meeting/Virtual Honors Ceremony.

Loudoun’s last active dairy operation, Dogwood Farm has been a family farm for over 200 years. Mike and Nancy Potts are the third-generation owners.The farm, established in the early 1800s, was owned by the family of Mike’s grandmother, Mary Brown, who married Jennings Potts. It passed on to their son Robert and his wife Sarah, and then to Mike.

The farm is home to 90 registered Holsteins and it is one of the top BAA herds in the state.

“Thank you to the Potts family for all you do to produce a quality product for our customers for the last 100 years,” said MVMPC First Vice President Kevin Satterwhite during the award presentation.