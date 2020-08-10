Former Ashburn Resident, Pro Hockey Player Dies in Motorcycle Crash

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Leesburg.

According to the report, Adam R. Comrie, 30, formerly of Ashburn, was riding a 2019 Honda CB1000 northbound on North King Street near the Leesburg Bypass when he drove into the median, striking several signs.

He died at the scene. A female passenger also was seriously injured and remained hospitalized Monday.

High speed was cited as a possible factor in the crash.

Born in Kanata, Ontario, Canada, Comrie attended elementary, middle and high school in Ashburn, including Stone Bridge High School. In 2008, he was drafted by the Florida Panthers NHL team. He also played for multiple teams in the AHL and ECHL.

He most recently played for the Klagenfurt AC Austrian Erste Bank Hockey League this year.