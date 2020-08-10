Washington Running Back Released After Domestic Violence Arrest

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Friday filed five criminal charges against Derrius K. Guice, 23, of Ashburn, in connection with three domestic abuse incidents alleged to have occurred at his Ashburn home in February, March and April.

After he turned himself into authorities and was released on a $10,000 bond, the third year running back was released by the Washington Football Team.

The investigation was conducted by the Sheriff’s Office’s Domestic Violence Unit in coordination with the Montgomery County where the incidents were reported by the victim. The investigation began July 22. The charges stem from altercations on Feb. 14, March 13 and April 17.

Guice is charged with one count of strangulation, a felony; three counts of assault and battery; and one count destruction of property. According to court documents, the victim described assaults when she was strangled into unconsciousness, thrown to the ground, and her cell phone was thrown and shattered. An arraignment on the charges is scheduled for Aug. 28 in Loudoun County District Court.

The LSU star was Washington’s second-round draft pick in 2018.

In a statement, the team said it learned of the allegations on Thursday. Initially, Guice was suspended from team activities pending review of the allegations. “Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately,” the team stated Friday.

Guice’s attorney Peter D. Greenspun criticized both the Sheriff’s Office and the football team for acting too hastily to draw conclusions in the case.

Court records show Guice also has an outstanding unpaid fine, after being found guilty July 7 of reckless driving, driving 89 in a 55 miles-per-hour zone resulting in a $340 fine and $125 in court costs.