Government Surplus Auction Closes Thursday

This month’s Loudoun County government surplus auction features a variety of items including a 14-passenger bus, a Stryker ambulance cot, exercise equipment, a chest freezer, books, office furniture and other miscellaneous items.

Detailed information and photographs of the items for sale are online atpublicsurplus.com/sms/loudoun,va/browse/home.

Anyone interested in bidding on the items must be registered withwww.publicsurplus.com. Registration is free, however a 10-percent buyer’s premium is charged to all purchases.

Items must be picked up at 14 Cardinal Park Drive, Suite 106, in Leesburg, by appointment. The dates for items to be picked up are noted on each auction item listed on the Loudoun County auction site. Successful bidders will be required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing while on county premises to pick up their items.

More information about the sale of Loudoun County government surplus items is online atloudoun.gov/surplus. The auction closes at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13.