Howe Appointed to Round Hill Council Seat

The Round Hill Town Council last week voted to appoint Jesse Howe to the Town Council and Peter Buxton and former mayor Frank Etro to the Planning Commission.

Howe, who replaces Amy Evers, will remain on the council until a special election is held Nov. 3 to select a member to serve June 30, 2022.

Buxton, who replaces Stephan Evers, will remain on the Planning Commission until Dec. 31, 2022. Etro, who replaces Beth Caseman, will remain on the commission through Dec. 31, 2023.