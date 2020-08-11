Intersection Improvements Planned Across Loudoun

Loudoun County transportation staff members have picked out the next 10 intersections that will see work in an ongoing improvement program.

The program is the result of studies to rank Loudoun’s intersections that began in 2017 with an aim toward finding the ones that are most congested and see the most crashes.

The first intersections up for work, in ranked order, are: Sterling Boulevard and Glenn Drive; Claiborne Parkway and Marshfield Drive/Crossroads Drive; Tall Cedars Parkway and Nations Street; Ashburn Road and Faulkner Parkway; Old Ox Road and Douglas Court; Old Ox Road and Dulles Summit Court; Ryan Road and Cotton Grass Way/Legacy Park Drive; Sugarland Road and Church Road/East Frederick Drive; Claiborne Parkway and the Dulles Greenway westbound ramp; and Sterling Boulevard and West Laurel Avenue.

Improvements to those intersections range from adding stoplights and restricting turns to a mini-roundabout at Sugarland Road and Church Road. Conceptual designs have already been laid out by a consultant.

They range in expected price from $6.5 million for a signal at Ashburn Road and Faulkner Parkway to around $200,000 for projects where the county does not need any additional right-of-way, such as at Ryan Road and Cotton Grass Road where a county consultant recommended only new signs and pavement markings.

The next step for supervisors will be when they take up the next fiscal year’s capital budget, when they will decide how those road projects fit into the county’s construction schedule and budget. Supervisors have budgeted around $15 million a year on intersection improvements, starting with Fiscal Year 2022, which begins July 2021. Projects with traffic lights and turns lanes are generally expected to begin construction in the third year of the phased plan, or the fifth year for roundabouts.

Staff members pointed out in a report to county supervisors that the section of Sterling Boulevard between Shaw Road and Williamsburg Road is scheduled for work on a number of intersections—Shaw, Glenn Drive, Davis Drive, the W&OD Trail, Williamsburg Road, and bicycle and pedestrian paths alongside the road. That will mean that work needs to be coordinated for the best effect and least disturbance for drivers on the road—who could potentially see years of constant work on the road if those projects are not aligned.