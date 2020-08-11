Leesburg Council Likely Return Some CARES Act Funds to County

It appears the Leesburg Town Council will ask Loudoun County government to keep the town’s share of the second round of CARES Act funding.

A majority of the council indicated during its Monday night work session that it preferred to have the county government keep funding that would have been distributed by the county to the town based on its population. Leesburg’s portion was to be around $4.7 million, the same amount it received in the first round of funding. A council majority indicated a preference to ask Loudoun County to devote $1 million of the $4.7 million to area nonprofits.

The town has had a difficult time giving away the initial $4.7 million it received. Both of its grant application processes, one for small businesses and another for nonprofits, yielded fewer applications than there was money available during one-week grant application periods in July. Of the little more than $3 million earmarked for small business grants of either $2,500 or $5,000 based on a business’ gross receipts, only $665,000 was set to be awarded by the council this week. That breaks down to 30 grants of $2,500 for businesses with annual income between $25,000 and $100,000, and 118 grants of $5,000 for businesses with income up to $1 million. This would leave more than $2.3 million still unspent.

Town staff members suggested doubling the grant awards, from $2,500 to $5,000 for lower-earning businesses and $5,000 to $10,000 for the higher income businesses, to bring the remaining unspent balance down to about $1.69 million. The council was expected to vote Tuesday to authorize the Loudoun County Economic Development Authority to distribute the initial amount of small business grants, although it was unclear Monday whether a majority of the council favored doubling the award amounts.

Suggestions were made by both council members and the staff to look at adding additional funding tiers, to allow businesses with annual income below $25,000, and up to $2.5 million, to qualify for grants, but details of those proposals were still being worked out. Staff recommendations on how to distribute the remaining $1.69 million in small business grants were expected to be forthcoming, and one option could include giving that money back to the county to distribute in its own small business grant program.

The council also has around $190,000 remaining in CARES funds earmarked for nonprofits that serve town residents and address the medical and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the $1 million earmarked by the council, staff is recommending the award of grants to 26 organizations in varying amounts up to $50,000. Deputy Town Manager Keith Markel said, pending council direction, the staff would reach out to the 26 nonprofits to see if there would be interest in receiving additional grant funding from the remaining $190,000, and ensuring the nonprofit would be able to spend the funds on COVID-related expenses by Dec. 30, stipulations of the federal CARES Act legislation.

Markel also introduced a staff recommendation to use $200,000 of the $772,000 in CARES funding set aside for town government expenses related to the pandemic for the establishment of a virtual learning center for the children of town employees. The center would provide town employees’ children a safe place for childcare or to participate their virtual learning classes, and allow town employees to continue their work duties in time for the busy fall service season. Markel said an initial survey of employees indicated around 50 children could be served at the center, which would likely be set up in the lower level of Ida Lee Park Recreation Center. On Monday night, a majority of the council did not indicate a desire to move forward with that proposal, although Councilman Neil Steinberg was not in the room for that vote.

The council was expected to vote Tuesday night on these initial CARES Act distributions, as well as whether to ask Loudoun County to keep Leesburg’s second round of funding.

