Air Force Helicopter Fired Upon Near Middleburg

A military helicopter on a training flight Monday was shot at from the ground near Middleburg and forced to make an emergency landing at Manassas Regional Airport.

The FBI is investigating the case that resulted in an injury to one crew member.

According to a U.S. Air Force statement, the UH-1N Huey helicopter, assigned to the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, was on a routine training mission when the helicopter was struck by a bullet, The helicopter flying about 1,000 feet above the ground when it was hit at 12:20 p.m..

The FBI is seeking to speak to witnesses in the area at the time of the incident.