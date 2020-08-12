Malik Carl Williams,25, of Reston, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

He leaves to cherish his memory his,Mother, Joy Williams,(Christopher) of Reston, VA, Father, Steven Crawford of New York, Children, Isabella, and Arabella Williams; sisters, Qualiyah Cannady, Lavasia Morris and Zaria Reid; brothers, Melquan Morris and Robert Morris; aunts, Cynthia Morris (Lawrence) of Bronx, NY, Johniesha Martinez of Harlem, NY, and Valerie Ward (Kim) of Reston,VA ; uncles, John Coleman, Michael Coleman, James Cotton and Keewan Brodhurst (Lavon) of Reston, VA; andother relatives and friends.

Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., viewing and visitation starting at 10 a.m. until time of service at Lyles Funeral Chapel, 630 South 20thStreet, Purcellville, VA20132.Rev. Tony Smith, Officiating

Interment will be private.

