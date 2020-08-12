Mary Patricia Potts Benoit, 1936-2020

Mary Patricia “Pat” Potts Benoit, 84, of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Inova Loudoun Hospital with her daughter by her side.

Born June 21, 1936 in Paeonian Springs, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late George Raymond and Bartolia Louise Beach Potts of Adamstown, Maryland. Mary was a proud graduate, Class of 1954, of Frederick High School in Frederick, Maryland.

Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family, dancing, listening to country music, and was a faithful member of the Leesburg Baptist Church (Leesburg Community Church) where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years. She enjoyed working at Drug Fair, Peebles, and the Hyatt Regency.

She is preceded in death by her hus- band, William E. Shanholtzer, Sr.; sisters, Margaret Louise Potts Boatwright, Georgia May Potts Myers, and LouAnn Potts Keyser.

Those left to cherish her memories include children, Patricia Benoit Foster of Leesburg, Virginia and George Norman Benoit, Jr. of Clifton Forge, Virginia; grandchildren, Rusty Foster, Brett Benoit, Amanda Benoit, and Derek Benoit; great-grandchildren, Brady Benoit and Beckham Benoit; sister, Alice Marie Potts Hargett of Frederick, Maryland, and brother, George Franklin Potts of New York.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date due to COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations of sympathy to Friends of Homeless Animals, 39710 Goodpuppy Lane, Aldie, Virginia 20105 or at www.foha.org.

[Colonial Funeral Home]