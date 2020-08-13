Loudoun United Lands Season’s First Win

Loudoun United secured the first win of the 2020 campaign, defeating the New York Red Bulls II, 2-1, on Wednesday night.

United’s Ku-Dupietro gave his team the lead in the final minutes of first-half stoppage time when the former Oakton High School standout scored his first professional goal.

It was the hot foot of Elvish Amoh that secured the team’s first win, with a penalty kick goal at the 65-minute mark. Amoh has scored in the past three matches.

The Red Bulls got on the board at the 78thminute, but could not muster a comeback. In three meetings over two seasons, Loudoun United is 3-0 versus New York.

The win puts the team record at 1-2-1 as it prepares for the season’s home opener against the group leading Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Segra Field near Leesburg next Wednesday, Aug. 19. Before that match, there is one more stop left on the season-opening road trip, Saturday at Louisville City FC.

The team will be playing before a live crowd we they return home next week. Up to 1,000 spectators will be permitted in Segra Stadium, which has a capacity of 5,000. There will be requirements for face coverings and physical distancing, along with encouragement for cashless transactions.

Loudoun is in fourth place among five teams in the USL Group F standings.