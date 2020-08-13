Roberta Lillie Ford, 82, of Sterling, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at the Adler Center for Caring Inpatient Center, Aldie, Virginia.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Frank Maurice Ford, Jr., sons, Frank Maurice Ford, III . (Catherine) of Chesapeake, VA and Duwayne R. Ford of Sterling, VA; grandchildren, Benjamin Ford, Rylee Ford and Shawn Ford; and a hostof cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Viewing and visitation will be held at 10 am till time of “Home Going” service 11 am on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at the Beacon Hill Missionary Church, 2472 Centreville Road in Herndon, VA 20120. Interment will be held at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock, Road, Fairfax, VA 22032.

[Lyles Funeral Service]