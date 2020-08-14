28 Loudoun Companies Listed Among Nation’s Fastest-Growing

Loudoun is home to 28 companies on Inc. magazine’s annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in the U.S., published this week.

One company, Gravy Analytics, was not only the fastest-growing company in Loudoun but also the fastest-growing business in the Washington, DC, region, with 3,623 percent growth. Gravy Analytics, which was 93rd overall, was founded in Dulles by CEO Jeff White in 2011.

“It’s an honor to be included on this year’s Inc. 5000 list,” White stated. “We’ve seen phenomenal growth, and powering that growth is some of the country’s best talent. We have prestigious universities nearby, leading research centers, and corporations that truly value innovation. Loudoun County is an ideal place to start and grow a tech company. It’s a great place to live and work.”

Three other Loudoun-based companies were also among the DC region’s top 10, and six Loudoun companies were on the even more exclusive Inc. 500 list, including Lateetud at number 155, Capital Telecom Services at number 189, Core One Solutions at number 216, The Building People at number 318, Pathfinder Consultants at number 408, and Teksky at number 455.

“Following a challenging economic start to 2020, Loudoun’s prominence on the Inc. 5000 list should inspire confidence in our recovery and bright future,” stated Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “We look to our rapid-growth businesses to be leaders as we continue to get our economy back on track and the labor force back to work.”

Eleven of the Loudoun businesses were on the Inc. 5000 list for the first time, ranging from software and IT system development to construction, human resources to government services. And on the other hand, two companies, Lowers Risk Group and WheelsOnSite USA both made the list for a seventh time.

“Many of these companies are home-grown success stories, leveraging a wide array of business resources in our county,” Rizer stated. “Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a huge accomplishment, and we look forward to working with each of these businesses to achieve continual #LoudounPossible growth.”

The rankings are determined based on percentage revenue growth for privately-owned applicant businesses over the previous three years. To see the full roster of Loudoun businesses named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, visit https://biz.loudoun.gov/2020/08/14/loudoun-inc-5000-2020/.