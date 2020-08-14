Letter: Barbara Lee, Eads, TN
Editor: I am a former resident of Loudoun County and enjoy reading the Loudoun news online. I see the school system is going to change the name of Loudoun County High school mascot.
Colts is one of the considerations. Are they aware a colt is defined as a young uncastrated male horse, in particular one less than four years old? I can’t imagine that the female students would like to be considered a colt.
Surely this will not be seriously considered as a mascot.
