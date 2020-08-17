Farmers Urge Caution with Push to Change Development Rules

A group of Loudoun farmers is hoping to put a pause on a new Board of Supervisors’ initiative aimed at keeping new subdivisions off the county’s most productive land.

In June,Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) proposed changes to Loudoun’s rural cluster development option that would impose more restrictions on where homes could be built. The proposed changes include requiring a percentage of rural land to remain in active agricultural use, requiring a percentage of open space in cluster developments to be left in a natural state, setting aside some publicly available land in the new developments, encouraging contiguous open spaces for larger farmable areas, minimizing new road connections, and other ideas.

The measures, which came up through the county’s Rural Economic Development Council, are aimed at curbing the loss of Loudoun’s farmland.From 2012 to 2017,a U.S. Department of Agriculture census found that Loudoun lost 137 farms and 12,860 acres of farmland—20 square miles, a decline of 9.5 percent of Loudoun’s farmland. That rate of loss was nearly twice the rate of decline during the previous five-year period.

However, during a meeting of a dozen Hillsboro and Purcellville area farmers Friday night, participants worried that the effort could actually harm active agricultural operations.

Dennis Virts, a Realtor whose family has farmed 350 acres along Rt. 9 east of Hillsboro for three generations, said there could be quite a few unintended consequences, especially if the new regulations are pushed through quickly without having farmers around the table to vet them.

Dennis Virts says the Board of Supervisors should slow down a proposal to change rural development rules.

He was joined by representatives of several other multi-generational Loudoun farm families, the Legards, McIntoshes and Grubbs among them.

Virts said it was important for county leaders to recognize their cornfields and pastureland as being more than the viewshed for western Loudoun’s wineries, breweries and bed and breakfast operations.

“They’ve separated us, like we’re not part of the rural economy,” he said.

If new regulations seek to push houses onto less desirable areas of farms, Virts said that may only serve to increase development costs. That means the value of the land would decrease, he said, potentially making it harder to get loans needed to maintain the farming operations.

A farm is worth how many lots it has, not how many bushels it can grow, he said.

Douglas Benkelman said reduced land values also could hamper efforts to put more farmland under conservation easement, as he has done on several area properties. Lower values would translate reduced tax benefits for conservation buyers.

And, Virts said, the uncertainty about the impacts of the proposed regulations also could scare some property owners into selling out, potentially creating a rural land rush like the one that preceded the last overhaul of the zoning rules.

James Grubb said his family recently was approached unsolicited by a developer asking if they would be willing to sell their 250-acre farm.

“It scares people. That’s when you get people up in arms,” Virts said.

For now, the group hopes the Board of Supervisors will slow down the process and gather more suggestions from landowners—other ideas to save western Loudoun’s viewshed, but not at the expense of farmers.

The board is scheduled to decide Sept. 1 whether to accelerate the review of rural cluster regulations independently, potentially ready for adoption this winter, or keep them in the broader package of zoning ordinance changes that will evolve over the next year or two.