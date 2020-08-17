Leesburg Council Awards $800K in Nonprofit Grants

Twenty-six nonprofits received a share of the Town of Leesburg’s first round of CARES Act funding last week.

The council approved the award of more than $800,000 in grants to the following organizations:

All Dulles Area Muslim Society: $25,000

Catholic Charities: $50,000

Elijah Gate Christian Center: $25,000

Every Citizen Has Opportunities (ECHO): $50,000

Friends of Loudoun Mental Health: $17,000

Hearts of Empowerment: $15,000

Help for Others, Inc.: $7,500

INMED Partnerships for Children: $35,686

Legacy Farms: $14,625

Legal Services of Northern Virginia: $20,000

Leonard W Kidd Memorial Post 2001: $5,000

Loudoun Cares: $35,000

Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice/Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter: $50,000

Loudoun County Free Clinic: $50,000

Loudoun Hunger Relief: $50,000

Loudoun Literacy Council: $17,000

Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers: $5,000

Love, KK: $9,000

Mobile Hope Association: $50,000

Mosaic Virginia: $12,000

Pathway Homes, Inc.: $10,000

Saint Gabriel’s Episcopal Church: $50,000

Salvation Army of Loudoun: $50,000

Tree of Life Ministries: $50,000

Virginia Diversity Foundation (DBA Ampersand Project): $50,000

Volunteers of America Chesapeake: $50,000.

The council had capped grants at $50,000 per nonprofit in its initial round of funding, where it set aside $1 million of its $4.7 million in CARES funding to go directly to nonprofits that assist Leesburg residents impacted financially or medically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

There remains around $197,000 of the money earmarked for nonprofits, and the council is expected to devote some of its second round CARES funding to nonprofits, as well. Deputy Town Manager Keith Markel said he planned to reach out to the 26 awarded nonprofits to see if they could use additional funding on COVID-related expenses by the end of the year, both stipulations of the federal CARES Act legislation.