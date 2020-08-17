Rt. 9 Through Hillsboro Partially Reopens

Visitors to the northern portion of rural Loudoun last weekend were once again able to access breweries and wineries without navigating detours around Hillsboro.

Rt. 9 through the town partially reopened at 2 p.m. Friday to allow westbound traffic to cut through. That pattern remained in place through 5 p.m. on Sunday. Motorists entering town travelled around a brand-new roundabout at the Hillsboro Road intersection, and then another on the west end of town at the Stony Point Road intersection.

Moving forward, the road through town will remain opened to eastbound traffic from 4-9:30 a.m. Tuesday to Friday. Westbound traffic will be allowed through from 2 p.m. on Fridays to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Eastbound traffic will then be allowed through from 6 p.m. on Sundays to 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. The cycle will then repeat.

The road had been closed entirely since May 4 as crews worked on the town’s $3.2 million water project and make more progress than originally anticipated on the $14.33 million traffic calming and pedestrian safety project, which is burying utility lines and installing roundabouts, sidewalks and retaining walls to slow traffic and make pedestrian travel safer.

Town leaders have said that there will be no more full road closures through town again this year. There will be at least one more in 2021, before the project wraps up by early April.

For road project updates, go to ReThink9.com.

pszabo@loudounnow.com

A party bus passes around a newly built roundabout and into the Town of Hillsboro last Saturday, as Rt. 9 through the town was reopened to westbound traffic. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Westbound Rt. 9 traffic cut through Hillsboro last weekend for the first time since early May. The highway through town will be open to westbound traffic on weekend and eastbound traffic on weekday morning for the remainder of the year. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]