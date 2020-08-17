Thomas Family, Marchers Call to ‘Fitz it’

More than 100 people marched with the Thomas family on Saturday, Aug. 15 to remember Fitz Thomas, who drowned at Confluence Park near Leesburg as 911 callers frantically tried to get Loudoun dispatchers to send help, and to call for reforms in schools and public safety to “Fitz It.”

“Your life mattered then and still matters now,” said Fitz’s mother, pastor and NAACP President Michelle Thomas, speaking by his grave at the Cemetery for the Enslaved at Belmont. “We recommit ourselves to the effort to increasing public safety. Fitzy, you may save more in death than you ever could have saved in life, and so we won’t waste a moment of God’s precious time.”

Fitz, 16, drowned apparently while swimming at the mouth of the Goose Creek at Confluence Park. Recordings of 911 calls to Loudoun include people calling desperately for help, and sounding furious or heartbroken that it isn’t coming as the calls are sent to the other side of the Potomac to Montgomery County. Thomas said it took 38 minutes for help to arrive.

Recordings played after the march included a call apparently from Montgomery County dispatchers notifying Loudoun County dispatchers that they had received a call, but telling Loudoun there was no need to send units. This call, which seems to be the first call Loudoun dispatchers received about the incident, was not included in the response to Loudoun Now’s Freedom of Information Act request for recordings of 911 calls relating to the drowning.

The marchers following Thomas from Lansdowne village green to Fitz’s grave, where Thomas led a moment of silence, then people gathered around her as she wept on her son’s grave.

The march then went back to Lansdowne, where Fitz’s fellow high schoolers told them about the efforts they are leading for reform.

“Fitz was never afraid to call somebody out if he thought that you were doing wrong, no matter who you were,” said Grant Sheets. “It was always out of genuine care and love. With that being said, he left some of that love in every single one of us. Let’s use it to create change in the world that he wanted to see so badly. Let’s Fitz it.”

“There’s not much African-American history in Loudoun County that is prominent and that you can hold in your hand and say, this is African-American history,” said Christian Yohannes. “Whether we know it or not right now, I think we all do, Fitz is African-American history in Loudoun County. The standards he set and the way that he carried himself, it’s history.”

Grant and Christian, along with Max Maynard and Carleigh McCahren, are leading efforts for reform in four areas: public safety, education, updating 911 systems, and community initiatives including naming Confluence Park, the trail at Kephart Bridge Landing Park, and the Riverside High School football field after Fitz Alexander Campbell Thomas. The Riverside Football League, a seven-on-seven local league created by Sheets, will also be incorporated as a nonprofit and named for Fitz. A petition on Change.org to rename the football stadium already has more than 6,000 signatures.

Those proposals include:

Cell towers along bodies of water and border communities for public safety to route calls properly

Mile markers along the river with depths visibly listed

Require all parks (public and private) to be mapped in all 911 rescue systems for fire & rescue and law enforcement

Fully fund the updating of the 911 Command Center & Systems

Permanently adopt a policy to dispatch Loudoun County units to any incident on adjoining waterways regardless of jurisdiction

Retrain dispatchers and call takers

Require bias training

Update antiquated equipment to ping locations

Coordinate 9-11 system integration between

Loudoun County Fire & Rescue and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office

Regularly test boats and maintain all rescue equipment

Implement 911 caller education and emphasize how to make an effective 911 call

Annual CPR certification for LCPS athletes

Annual drug testing for all LCPS athletes

Educate students and parents about reconstructing social norms of different races for grades K-12

Mentorships for students that match their demographics and interests

Preserve African American history at Confluence Park, originally owned by Bazil Newman, a prominent black man

Rename Confluence Park to Fitz Alexander Campbell Thomas Park (FACT Park)

Rename the trail at Kephart Bridge Landing Park to Fitz Campbell Thomas Trail

Name the Riverside High School Football Field to Fitz Campbell Thomas Memorial Stadium

Incorporate community grief counselling for all affected children and adults.

Some of these are already done in Loudoun; for example, after the drowning, Loudoun’s dispatch center adopted a policy to immediately dispatch units to incidents in any body of water adjoining Loudoun.

“Look out for everybody, these are very trying times right now,” said immediate past NAACP president Philip Thompson. “And a lot of the systems that we think are designed to protect us—when you pick up 911, you think somebody is going to be there to come and save me or provide some sort of service, and we see that there’s gaps, so we have to fix that.”

He charged attendees to hold their government accountable.

“We all pay taxes to have services provided to us,” Thompson said. “We work hard for our money, we pay the taxes and we expect the system to work. So we want to make sure that the system works so nobody else is standing here two to three years from now.”

“The unity that has been birthed out of Fitz’s passing is tremendous, it is amazing,” Thomas said. “I want you to know, from my heart, from my family’s heart, I love you. Fitzy loves you, and I love you. Thank you so much for unifying this community.’

Christian closed with a quote from Fitz himself:

“All of us are here together, and we need one another. We must celebrate each other’s differences. Learning to ask for help is as important as learning the value of helping other people. I believe that all the people in my life have been there for a reason, and I hope I have been in theirs for a reason as well. It has taken me a while, but I feel truly blessed. After all is said and done, I love life, I love people, and I love being me.”

