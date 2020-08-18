Dana’s Cake Shoppe Celebrates Opening

Dana’s Cake Shoppe celebrated the opening of its new Villages at Leesburg storefront with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 14.

It’s the first shop for Dana Alfahham, whose love of baking began when she was a young girl growing up in Syria, and was inspired by working with her mother in their home kitchen. She studied baking, pastry-making and cake-decorating in Dubai, where her husband worked for years, and after moving stateside would run her business out of commercial kitchens.

Previously, she used a commercial kitchen in ChefScape, and quickly decided that the Village at Leesburg shopping center was the perfect place to open her custom cake shop and bakery, which specializes in gourmet desserts, freshly baked goods, and special occasion cakes,. The Loudoun resident said many of her customers live in Loudoun and Leesburg, making it an ideal geographic choice.

The difference in Dana’s comes down to its ingredients, the baker said.

“Everything we bake is from scratch. We don’t use any mixes, we use real high-end ingredients,” Alfahham said. “We are specializing in custom cakes, and we take the time to execute all these cakes perfectly. Basically, we do it from scratch, that’s how we think we will make it more special. We hope our customers see the difference in the product.”

The shop is located at 1604 Village Market Blvd. SE #125, in the Village at Leesburg development. For more information, go todanascakeshoppe.comorfacebook.com/danascakeshoppe.