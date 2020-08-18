IACET Moves Headquarters to Sterling

The International Association of Continuing Education and Training, an educational standard developing organization, has moved its corporate offices from Herndon to Ridgetop Circle in Sterling.

CEO Casandra Blassingame said the move was good for employees as well as an important element of the business’ growth strategy.

“Our previous lease was expiring, and Loudoun County seemed like an obvious option, because so many of our staff already reside here,”she said. “Moving to Loudoun County gives us an opportunity to develop relationships with local businesses and expand our growing network. I believe it’s important for any organization to develop meaningful relationships and partnerships within the community.”

IACET has hired Loudoun County graduates both permanently and as contractors. The organization plans to partner with the Loudoun County Public Schools to establish volunteer and internship opportunities to expose young people to the careers in the association and accreditation spaces.

“We want to be a part of the growth strategy in the County. We want to be a part of the reason Loudoun is strengthened post-pandemic. The county has strong, thoughtful leadership and an incredible business community,” Blassingame stated.

“IACET’s vision of advancing the global workforce aligns closely with our own efforts to attract, develop and upskill the people that power Loudoun’s economy,” said Loudoun Economic Development’s Executive Director Buddy Rizer. “We appreciate IACET’s recognition of the #LoudounPossible advantages of working here, and look forward to their continued growth in Loudoun County.”

IACET’s mission is to improve the quality of continuing education and training worldwide through accreditation with a vision to advance the global workforce. The organization’s history includes development of the original Continuing Education Unit and creation and maintenance of the ANSI/IACET Standard for Continuing Education and Training.