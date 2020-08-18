Letter: Chris Stevenson, Purcellville

Editor: The president now casts his shadows of fear and confusion on the essential United States Postal Service months before the election for his own political gain, throwing our confidence in the election into further chaos, instead of presidentially trying to instill faith in our electoral system to ensure as much voting as possible.

This is tyrannical and shameful and every American knows it. The best protest against the contempt he has for the United States and its beloved democratic institutions is to vote him out of office in November with as large of a margin as possible.

For the first time in years I have felt hope for the country’s future as the Democratic ticket was finalized. Their understanding of the American experiment in self-government is sound and beautiful, though all their answers to our political questions may be different than mine. I invite all Conservatives to join the movement to save the soul of America.

Chris Stevenson, Purcellville