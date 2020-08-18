Loudoun Library’s ‘Community Conversations’ Tackles Race, Ethnicity

The Loudoun County Public Library’s Community Conversations series returned Aug. 12 with a discussion on race and ethnicity.

The series of free, informal, small-group discussions at the Sterling Library was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned in a virtual format with attendees joining online to participate in the discussion.

During the forum, participants shared their own experiences with race and ethnicity, talked about the first time they became conscious of race and how it affects their lives, and shared personal stories in a moderated, candid, small-group setting.

The series serves to provide a forum for a civil exchange of ideas on current, challenging issues in the country leading up to the election. The discussions are not debates; rather, attendees get a chance to share their views, be heard, and hear other points of view in an effort to understand and find connection.

Previous sessions have tackled issues like immigration and gun control.

Loudoun Now Deputy Editor Renss Greene moderates.