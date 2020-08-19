Loudoun’s COVID-19 Death Rate Slows

While Loudoun continues to record about 30 new COVID-19 cases each day, the county is experiencing the longest stretch of days without the report of a fatal case since the pandemic began in March.

According to Health Department reports, the most recent death was reported Aug. 6, 13 days ago. In June, the county saw a nine-day stretch without a fatal case, the second longest streak.

The deaths of 115 Loudouners have been attributed to the coronavirus. Of those, 100 were individuals over age 70. And while Latinos make up the largest racial group of COVID-19 patients—1,721 of 5,352 total cases—white residents are the largest segment of fatal cases, 81.

Overall, Loudoun’s case figures continue to trend well. The rolling average daily positive cases continues to hold around 5 percent, down from a peak of 33 percent in March. Also, the average number of new hospitalizations has fallen to 1.1, down from a peak of 7 in mid-June.